Mavericks A Consistent Top 10 Team In Latest Power Rankings
The Dallas Mavericks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA now, winning 10 of their last 11 games and six straight. They've rocketed up to a tie for second in the Western Conference standings with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies (who Dallas just beat on Tuesday).
NBA writers are starting to take notice of the Mavs and have them as a consistent top-ten team in the latest power rankings.
ESPN, 8th: "Dallas' depth allowed the Mavs to win the five of six games recently missed by Luka Doncic, which is a drastic difference from recent seasons. The Mavs were a combined 9-19 in games missed by Doncic the past two seasons. Offseason additions Naji Marshall (19.0 PPG, 68.5 eFG%) and Quentin Grimes (15.8 PPG, 62.0 eFG%) helped fill the offensive void during Doncic's five-game absence while he recovered from a right wrist sprain and worked on his conditioning."
Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports, 7th (before Thursday's win over Washington): "Five in a row for the Mavs, who saw the return of Luka Doncic this week after a five-game absence due to a wrist issue. He sure looks rusty, averaging 36.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 3.5 steals on 47% 3-point shooting in his two games since coming off the shelf."
Kurt Helin, NBC Sports, 5th: "While Luka Doncic is as heliocentric a player as there is in the league, the Mavericks are much deeper than that — they won 5-of-6 with Doncic out injured. That’s the sign of a team with the maturity and depth to return to the Finals. As for a short-term title goal, there is the NBA Cup. It took a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback against a good Grizzlies team, but the Mavericks are on to the knockout round of the NBA Cup, where they will have to travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder."
Andy Bailey, Bleacher Report, 4th: "The Dallas Mavericks have more than rounded into form, winning 10 of their last 11 and picking up five of those wins without Luka Dončić. Even as their superstar's shooting marks are still catching up to his 2023-24 levels, Dallas is winning with defense and plenty of versatility in the wing and guard slots. Dončić and Kyrie Irving provide the bulk of the firepower, but P.J. Washington (12.7), Klay Thompson (12.6), Naji Marshall (11.6), Quentin Grimes (9.1), and Spencer Dinwiddie (8.0) are all averaging at least eight points. Washington, Grimes, and Dinwiddie are all shooting over 39 percent from deep. And with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II pulling defenders into the paint on their rim runs, there are catch-and-shoot opportunities aplenty for all of the above. Everything is clicking, which should be especially scary for opponents still expecting Dončić to return to last season's form."
