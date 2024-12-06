Luka Doncic Ties Wilt Chamberlain, James Harden in NBA Record Book
The Dallas Mavericks handled business on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards, picking up a dominant 137-101 win for their sixth straight victory. In the process, Luka Doncic finished with his first triple-double of the season: 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 32 minutes. That's Doncic's 78th career triple-double.
With that triple-double, Doncic moved into a three-way tie for 7th in NBA history for most triple-doubles, alongside James Harden and Wilt Chamberlain. In sixth is Doncic's head coach, Jason Kidd, with 107.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Demolition of Wizards
Harden, who is the lead engine of the LA Clippers until Kawhi Leonard returns, has one triple-double this season and just eight since the start of the 2022-23 season. While this is Doncic's first triple-double this season, he's playing much better basketball since returning from a wrist strain.
Doncic had 21 triple-doubles in 70 games last season, but he also had to be the lead initiator more often, as Kyrie Irving missed a lot of games. This year's Mavs are the deepest team Doncic has ever played on, and he has the lowest usage rate since his rookie year because of it. That may keep him from passing his coach this season, but he's bound to pass Kidd eventually.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Records First Triple-Double of Season, Mavs Steamroll Wizards, 137-101
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter