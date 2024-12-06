Luka Doncic Re-Appears On Latest NBA MVP Ladder
The Dallas Mavericks have been the hottest team in the NBA recently, winning six straight games and 10 of their last 11. Luka Doncic has returned after missing five games with a wrist strain and looks more like the Luka Doncic we've been used to seeing, averaging 31.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 9.0 APG, and 3.0 SPG over his last three games. He also got his first triple-double of the season on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards.
After being dropped from the NBA's weekly MVP Ladder for the last two weeks, Luka Doncic has re-appeared at 8th.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Ties Wilt Chamberlain, James Harden in NBA Record Book
Shaun Powell, who handles the weekly rankings, only gives reasoning for his top five, but he has Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns, Franz Wagner, and Anthony Davis all ahead of Doncic.
This is another case of the MVP award having zero consistency from year to year. Doncic basically averaged 34/10/9 while leading his team to 50 wins last season, but only finished third in MVP voting because the Mavs weren't among the top three seeds in his conference. Jokic's Nuggets are currently 8th in the Western Conference, and Antetokounmpo's Bucks are 5th in a horrific Eastern Conference.
Doncic shouldn't be the favorite right now, given his struggles to start the season and the Mavs thriving while he missed games. But eighth seems a little disingenuous. He's down to 5th in FanDuel's MVP odds at +1000, behind Jokic (+150), Gilgeous-Alexander (+340), Tatum (+550), and Antetokounmpo (+650).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Records First Triple-Double of Season, Mavs Steamroll Wizards, 137-101
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter