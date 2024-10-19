Mavericks Convert Preseason Standout to Two-Way Contract
The Dallas Mavericks made a flurry of moves on Friday, starting by waiving A.J. Lawson, Jamarion Sharp, and Emanuel Miller. Lawson's waiving opened a two-way contract spot which the Mavericks moved quickly to fill.
Jazian Gortman, one of the better young players in the preseason, has been converted to a two-way contract, according to the Dallas Mavericks. Gortman played for Overtime Elite instead of going to college and went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, spending last season with the Wisconsin Herd and Rip City Remix.
READ MORE: Klay Thompson Responds to Draymond Green's Mavericks-Warriors Prediction
Gortman averaged 10.3 PPG in the preseason, starting with a 19-point outing against the Memphis Grizzlies in the preseason opener. His 57.1% shooting from three-point range led the team and is a major improvement in his game. He was a former five-star prospect in high school before playing for Overtime Elite.
Dallas also announced they had signed guards Jamir Chaplin and Jarod Lucas but will likely waive them soon to keep their G-League rights. Both players went undrafted in this year's draft, with Chaplin spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Summer League while Lucas was on Dallas' Summer League squad. Neither played in the preseason.
Gortman's addition should be the last major one the Mavs make. Lawson was waived last week from the main roster to cap that at 15 players, then was waived again this week to make a two-way slot available for Gortman.
READ MORE: Is Jaden Hardy Ready for a Bigger Role?
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter