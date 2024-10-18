Klay Thompson Responds to Draymond Green's Mavericks-Warriors Prediction
The Dallas Mavericks are one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on for the 2024-25 NBA season. One year removed from an NBA Finals appearance, the club had added Klay Thompson, who played a key role in the Golden State Warriors' recent dynasty.
Thompson might not be in his prime, but he's won a championship in the 2020s and the club is confident the sharpshooter can help them achieve the same feat. The Mavericks have one title in franchise history, that coming in 2011 over the Miami Heat. They're in search of doing so again with a core of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Thompson.
However, with this being Thompson's first season without the Warriors during his illustrious career, his first matchup against his former squad is going to be must-see TV. Warriors forward Draymond Green has already made a proclamation of the physicality the matchup will bring during an appearance on the "Sloane Knows Podcast."
"I'm running through his chest, Green said. "He's my brother, but he's not with us. He's not with us -- he's with the opps."
Naturally, Green's comments on the matter got back to Thompson, who took to Rachel Nichols' show, "Open Run," to address the prediction.
"Well, if so, I'll take two free throws, and I'm a pretty tough guy so I think I can handle it," Thompson said.
For Thompson, he'll play against the Warriors in the Chase Center for the first time in his career -- after having spent his entire career to this point sporting a Golden State jersey. He won four championships with the club, carving out a Hall of Fame career for himself.
"It's probably going to be weird at first, but once the ball tips up and I start running around, it's just going to be basketball again and luckily I've had great success shooting in that arena so hopefully that translates," Thompson added. "It feels good to be going back with some reinforcements. Probably be a lot of emotions at first but then once the competitive juices start flowing I'll be just trying to do everything to win."
Getting a return to the Bay Area out of the way on Nov. 12 will clear up any emotions Thompson might have, and the team can then turn their focus solely to raising the franchise's second banner.
