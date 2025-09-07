Surprise Mavericks forward recognized on top NBA list
The Dallas Mavericks are going into the new season with PJ Washington signed on for the long haul.
Washington, 27, signed a four-year, $88 million extension with the Mavs that runs until the end of the 2029-30 season. HoopsHype contributor Frank Urbina listed Washington at No. 20 in his league-wide power forward ranking.
"Former Kentucky standout PJ Washington may not be a star, but he’s a very solid role-playing power forward, one tasked with spacing the floor from three and slashing to the rim off the ball. Washington’s addition played a part in the Dallas Mavericks’ run to the 2023-24 NBA Finals, as his floor spacing and athletic finishing near the rim made Dallas extremely difficult to defend that postseason," Urbina wrote.
"Now 27, Washington could make an even bigger impact off the bench, something he may be asked to do at some points this upcoming season with Dallas now having former No. 1 picks Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg manning the frontcourt as well."
Washington among league's top power forwards
There's a reason the Mavs felt compelled to sign Washington to a four-year extension. This was far from a necessity, but the Mavs chose to invest in their power forward for the future.
The hope is that Washington will be a key part of the Dallas rotation for many years to come with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg by his side. The pairing should give the Mavericks a solidifed forward pair for many years to come.
With the cap growing, $22 million per year on a forward that may not even start is what the NBA could eventually see. Sure, Washington could start on a number of teams in the league, but he likes the fit Dallas provides for him.
The hope for Washington is to help bring the Mavs back to the NBA Finals like they did in his first season with the team.
