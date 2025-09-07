Why Mavericks' Jason Kidd is now a two-time Hall-of-Famer
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame had its induction ceremony on Saturday, officially welcoming Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Danny Crawford, Billy Donovan, and Micky Arison to the Hall. But they weren't the only ones.
The 2008 USA Men's Olympic Basketball Team was also inducted, the team known as the "Redeem Team." USA Basketball had been in a bad place in the few years before then, coming away with bronze medals in the 2004 Olympics and 2006 FIBA World Championship.
And then the Redeem Team came along and dominated, winning every game by double-digits. They finished the preliminary round 5-0 with a point differential of +161, then ran through Australia, Greece, and Spain on their way to recapturing the gold medal.
That team was riddled with stars: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, and many more. Including Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
Jason Kidd Now a Two-Time Hall-of-Fame Inductee
Jason Kidd was the elder statesman of the Redeem Team at 35 years old, as no other player was older than 29. He mainly let Paul and Deron Williams lead the show, only averaging 1.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG, and 2.0 APG in his time in the '08 Olympics, but he was a valuable veteran on a team full of younger guys.
There was a funny moment on Saturday night when Jason Kidd tried to downplay his role on the Redeem Team, saying, "I might have been the captain, but I was more like the water boy, the towel boy."
LeBron James quickly put an end to that, responding, "Stop it... He's the only one that's never lost a game in international play ever. EVER."
Kidd was initially inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after an incredible playing career, leading the New Jersey Nets to back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003 before finally getting his ring with the Mavericks in 2011, and winning Olympic Gold medals in 2000 and 2008.
By the time Kidd stepped away from playing, he was second in NBA history in steals and assists, and was a triple-double machine for his era. He's now transitioned into coaching, leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024.
