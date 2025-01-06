Dallas Mavericks Could Move Trade Candidate For One Key Reason
The Dallas Mavericks have slid to No. 7 in the Western Conference as they are navigating murky waters with Luka Doncic sidelined. They've simply got to stay alive with decent playoff positioning while he's injured and stay ready for his return.
With Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson leading the way offensively, the Mavericks can certainly stay afloat, but they could also use the trade deadline to position themselves with more flexibility to build around the core of players they've got now.
ESPN recently released a trade deadline piece, detailing one trade candidate for each of the 30 teams in the NBA. They listed Maxi Kleber as a potential trade candidate for the Mavericks, and they did so for one key reason.
"Kleber has been pushed to the fringes of Dallas' rotation, and shedding his $11 million salary could help the Mavericks slide under the luxury tax line. That would create more flexibility to re-sign Grimes this summer without pushing into the tax," ESPN wrote.
The move is more so addition by subtraction. Last year, at the trade deadline, Dallas improved its roster to the point that it made an NBA Finals run. They've got the make and mold of a contending roster, and a move at the deadline this year would be to create more roster flexibility.
"After finding two starters at last year's trade deadline, the Mavericks are not likely to be nearly so active this year. They could look to move guard Quentin Grimes, likely due a raise as a restricted free agent this summer, but Grimes has been a key reserve."
Grimes' name was also thrown into the hat. The two rotational players being moved could help roster flexibility, though Kleber makes more sense to move as they can more easily replace his impact on the squad.
