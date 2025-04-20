Dallas Basketball

Mavericks could trade for recent Thunder lottery pick

The Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder could make sense as trade partners.

Jeremy Brener

Nikola Topic is pictured during the Thunder media day at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City
Nikola Topic is pictured during the Thunder media day at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks should be on the lookout for players who can help the team in both the present and future.

One of those players could be Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Nikola Topic, who was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but didn't play this season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes Topic and the Mavs could be a match.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic poses for a photo during Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic poses for a photo during Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Topic trade coming?

"The 19-year-old was always looking at a redshirt rookie season after suffering a partially torn ACL last May, but his future in Oklahoma City still looks murky since the Thunder are too good to find him developmental minutes and they have alternatives for a backup playmaker," Buckley writes.

"Topić has a bright future regardless as a 6'6" point guard with vision, handles, finishing and ball-screen creativity. There's a universe in which he could soak up the majority of minutes at lead guard for the Mavs next season while Irving gets healthy, then settle into a high-mileage reserve role who scratches Dallas' itch for non-Uncle Drew creation."

The Thunder may be willing to move on from Topic if they don't see a pathway for him towards playing time. If that is the case, the Mavs need a point guard, and Topic fits the bill.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

