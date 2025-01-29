Dallas Basketball

Mavericks linked to Pelicans in trade idea

The New Orleans Pelicans could make a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

Jan 20, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Javonte Green (4) during warmups before the game against the Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are just over a week away until the NBA Trade Deadline, and they could look to make a deal or two as they move towards Feb. 6.

ESPN insider Bobby Marks suggests a trade that would send Dante Exum and cash considerations to the New Orleans Pelicans for Javonte Green.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Javonte Green dunks the ball against Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday during the second half.
"This trade is contingent on New Orleans making a separate trade to drop below the luxury tax to take back the $1 million in additional salary of Exum. Green is shooting a career-high 38.5% from 3, while Exum has not played this season because of a right wrist injury. The Pelicans are acquiring Exum with part of their $9.9 million trade exception," Marks writes.

What can Mavs expect from Javonte Green?

Green, 31, is averaging 6.2 points per game in 42 appearances for the New Orleans Pelicans so far this season. He wouldn't completely move the needle, but he could help provide some depth for a Mavs team riddled with injuries.

Trading Exum, who has yet to play for the Mavs this season as he deals with a wrist injury, would help Dallas angle itself for a playoff run.

The Mavs play the Pelicans tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

