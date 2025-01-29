Mavericks linked to Pelicans in trade idea
The Dallas Mavericks are just over a week away until the NBA Trade Deadline, and they could look to make a deal or two as they move towards Feb. 6.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks suggests a trade that would send Dante Exum and cash considerations to the New Orleans Pelicans for Javonte Green.
READ MORE: Mavericks-Pelicans injury report: key piece upgraded for the first time this season
"This trade is contingent on New Orleans making a separate trade to drop below the luxury tax to take back the $1 million in additional salary of Exum. Green is shooting a career-high 38.5% from 3, while Exum has not played this season because of a right wrist injury. The Pelicans are acquiring Exum with part of their $9.9 million trade exception," Marks writes.
What can Mavs expect from Javonte Green?
Green, 31, is averaging 6.2 points per game in 42 appearances for the New Orleans Pelicans so far this season. He wouldn't completely move the needle, but he could help provide some depth for a Mavs team riddled with injuries.
Trading Exum, who has yet to play for the Mavs this season as he deals with a wrist injury, would help Dallas angle itself for a playoff run.
The Mavs play the Pelicans tonight at 7 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Preview: Mavericks play Pelicans in first of five-game road trip
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter