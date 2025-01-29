NBA insider believes Mavericks could trade first-round pick before deadline
The Dallas Mavericks are approaching the NBA Trade Deadline knowing that it is an opportunity to improve the current state of the roster.
The Mavs find themselves trying to get out of the Play-In Tournament group, and they made need some upgrades beyond the roster to get it done.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks thinks that the Mavs would be willing to trade a future first-round pick ahead of next week's deadline.
READ MORE: Miami Heat trying to position themselves to acquire Luka Doncic
Nico Harrison could be ready to deal
"Don't be surprised if GM Nico Harrison makes a move before the deadline. He has made deals at three consecutive deadlines, adding Irving, Washington and Daniel Gafford. And a month after reaching the NBA Finals, Dallas added Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall," Marks writes.
"Harrison has made 14 trades since he was hired in 2021, sending out two first-round picks, 12 second-rounders and two years of pick swaps.
"Despite sending a 2024 first to New York as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Dallas is allowed to trade or swap its 2025 first. The Mavericks can also trade a 2031 first. One thing to watch is the Mavericks taking back more salary if a trade were to occur. Dallas is $526,000 below the first apron and is not allowed to exceed it."
The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6.
READ MORE: Warriors trade Draymond Green to Mavs in mock deal
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter