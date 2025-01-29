Dallas Basketball

NBA insider believes Mavericks could trade first-round pick before deadline

The Dallas Mavericks aren't afraid to part ways with their future picks.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 30, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are approaching the NBA Trade Deadline knowing that it is an opportunity to improve the current state of the roster.

The Mavs find themselves trying to get out of the Play-In Tournament group, and they made need some upgrades beyond the roster to get it done.

ESPN insider Bobby Marks thinks that the Mavs would be willing to trade a future first-round pick ahead of next week's deadline.

READ MORE: Miami Heat trying to position themselves to acquire Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day.
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nico Harrison could be ready to deal

"Don't be surprised if GM Nico Harrison makes a move before the deadline. He has made deals at three consecutive deadlines, adding Irving, Washington and Daniel Gafford. And a month after reaching the NBA Finals, Dallas added Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall," Marks writes.

"Harrison has made 14 trades since he was hired in 2021, sending out two first-round picks, 12 second-rounders and two years of pick swaps.

"Despite sending a 2024 first to New York as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Dallas is allowed to trade or swap its 2025 first. The Mavericks can also trade a 2031 first. One thing to watch is the Mavericks taking back more salary if a trade were to occur. Dallas is $526,000 below the first apron and is not allowed to exceed it."

The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6.

READ MORE: Warriors trade Draymond Green to Mavs in mock deal

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News