Dallas Mavericks Exclusive: Jaden Hardy 'Staying Ready' to Provide Playoff Spark Against OKC Thunder
DALLAS — Second-year guard Jaden Hardy wasn't in the rotation for the Dallas Mavericks' postseason run until Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the opposition deploying aggressive ball pressure, another threat was needed—resulting in the coaching staff confidently turning to him to play 15 minutes. He was among the first players off the bench in Saturday's pivotal Game 6, playing 11 minutes.
"Really just staying in the gym, working on my game, getting extra reps, and watching film," Hardy told MavericksGameday before Dallas' Game 6 victory over the Thunder. "I’m always trying to get better and be prepared so that when my opportunity comes, I’ll be ready for sure."
While Hardy scored 5 points while making 1 of 5 shots (20.0%) in Game 5, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was impressed with how he handled the situation. The team remains focused on stacking positive days as Hardy continues the developmental process early in his career.
"I wanted to see how he'd respond in that situation, and he did a great job," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after Game 5. "We need to build on this momentum and stack another positive day tomorrow night."
When Hardy was getting ready for his opportunity but still not involved in the rotation, he emphasized the importance of contributing in other ways, like being a positive presence on the bench.
"Just staying engaged with the team, cheering my teammates on, and always wanting us to win," Hardy told MavericksGameday.com. "I did anything I could to help the team, whether that was cheering or going in and providing a spark when called upon. Staying ready and getting extra reps was key."
Among the various areas of emphasis in Hardy's development has been his continued maturation as an initiator offensively. He's a natural scorer with an aggressive approach, but the team wants to develop his ability to organize the group to get into action while being a playmaker. Given how aggressive the ball pressure that Dallas faced, he was needed to close out the Thunder, totaling a combined five assists in his last two games.
"The preparation was good," Hardy told MavericksGameday.com. "I felt confident with the reads I was making, trying to get my teammates involved, being aggressive, and taking the right shots while also initiating and playmaking."
When the Mavericks closed the regular season with a top-five seed already clinched, Hardy was deployed in the starting lineup alongside a shorthanded group. Oklahoma City was still competing for the first seed and used a regular rotation in the first half, resulting in Dallas getting blown out. Hardy described that relatively recent game as a learning opportunity while he prepared for the series.
"It was a tough game, but we learned a lot from watching the film," Hardy told MavericksGameday.com. "We focused on the good things we did and tried to carry those over while also correcting what we needed to improve."
Since trading for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, the Mavericks gained the final pieces necessary to solve their defensive puzzle. While having talents like rim protectors and big wings have addressed talent needs for Dallas, Hardy is impressed by the mentality the group has to take pride in it.
"The pride we take in defense impresses me the most," Hardy told MavericksGameday.com. "We know that winning games and championships starts with defense, and we’re all locked in on that goal."
Hardy has personally focused on continuing to fine-tune his defensive impact. Whether it's on-ball defense, screen navigation, or off-ball defense, he's worked hard to do what's necessary to position himself for playing time when the coaching staff calls his number.
"I feel like I’ve improved the most in guarding the ball, getting around screens, knowing my assignments, and being engaged," Hardy told MavericksGameday.com. "Talking and bringing energy on defense always helps too."
Kidd praised Hardy's energy, decision-making, and defensive contributions before Game 6, which translated to his latest performance to provide that spark off the bench.
"I wanted to get to Hardy earlier but didn't get the chance," Kidd explained. "I prioritized getting him in early to see how he'd respond. I believe he's ready to play, and his teammates agree. He did a great job, bringing high-level energy and decision-making. Defensively, he did everything right."
Every series is different so it remains to be seen how involved Hardy will be in the Mavericks' rotation in the Western Conference Finals, but he certainly provided an intriguing spark to help Dallas close out Oklahoma City.
