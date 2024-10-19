Mavericks to Explore Contract Extension With Key Reserve
The Dallas Mavericks acquired Quentin Grimes in a trade this offseason, which was primarily intended to dump Tim Hardaway Jr.'s salary. That trade allowed Dallas to use their full mid-level exception to sign Naji Marshall and gave them the trade exception used to absorb Klay Thompson's salary in the sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors.
Marc Stein has reported that Dallas is exploring a contract extension with Grimes before the rookie extension deadline on Monday at 6 p.m. EST. Grimes played well to start his career with the New York Knicks but struggled last year before being dealt to the Detroit Pistons.
Grimes had a productive preseason for the Mavs, scoring 20 points in 22 minutes in the third game against the LA Clippers. Even when he wasn't scoring the ball, like against the Bucks Thursday night, he still found a way to be effective with ten rebounds.
Locking in Grimes long-term now could have a few benefits. If he plays as well as they think he can this season, there's a good chance he will outperform his new contract. It would also give them a good mid-level salary to use in a future trade if they needed it.
His best season came in his second year with the Knicks, averaging 11.3 PPG, shooting a career-high from the floor (46.8%) and from three (38.6%). If the Mavs get that version of Grimes, he'll give them a legitimate 3&D guard off the bench.
