Mavericks to 'explore' trade options for $134 million NBA champion

If they really want to go for the "defense wins championships route," this should be an option.

Austin Veazey

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) celebrates after making a thee pointer against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are searching for a point guard to hold the team steady until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL injury. Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams are the only other guards currently under contract, and while Williams had a strong close to the season, they probably don't want him running the show as a starter.

Because Dallas doesn't have much salary cap flexibility, it's unlikely that they'll be able to add a difference-maker in free agency. That means they'll probably have to work out a trade to find someone who can help them win a championship.

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday
Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) reacts after a play during the second against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

NBA insider Marc Stein has reported on his latest substack that Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is someone the Mavericks are expected to look to trade for.

"League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston's Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday's contract."

Holiday is entering his age 35 season and will be making $32.4 million. For the Mavericks to try and get up to that number, they'd likely have to send out three players. One trade possibility that has been thrown out is Dallas sending P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford to Boston and Dwight Powell to Brooklyn with a second-round pick to make the money match.

It would be nice for the Mavericks to get back some additional draft capital for any deal for Holiday. Most teams likely view him as a negative asset at this point in his career because of his age and contract, as he'll be making $37.2 million as a 37-year-old, and he only averaged 11.1 PPG last season. Holiday is still a great defender, and is a two-time NBA champion with the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, but offense has to matter too.

