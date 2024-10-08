Mavericks Fall to Grizzlies in Preseason Opener
The Dallas Mavericks tipped off their first preseason game Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, and they were without most of their top starts. Luka Doncic (calf), Kyrie Irving (rest), Klay Thompson (rest), and P.J. Washington (hip) all sat out of this game, as did a few of their reserves.
The Grizzlies were without Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson, and a few other players as well as both teams look to be healthy for the start of the season.
In the first game since the NBA Finals, Dallas started Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and Daniel Gafford. This is likely to be Dallas' second unit, so it's important to build chemistry early. Dereck Lively II should be their starting center to start the regular season, but with no other starters playing, it made sense to see what the second unit could do.
Memphis had most of their normal starters otherwise: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Santa Aldama, and Zach Edey.
READ MORE: Hawks, Warriors Reserves Identified as Mavericks Trade Targets
Naji Marshall started the scoring for Dallas with a three-pointer at the top of the key, as Zach Edey was a great deterrent inside, forcing a turnover and a bad layup attempt early. Edey picked up two fouls early, though. Marshall spent time guarding Ja Morant early in the game, showing he may be utilized a lot for the Mavs as their primary defender.
The Mavs took a 10-9 lead following Quentin Grimes' first unofficial points as a Maverick, but the Grizzlies would take off on a 12-0 run to open the score up to 21-10, started by a quick transition three from Aldama. Dallas struggled to make free throws early, and that was costing them, as they missed their first five from the stripe. Dallas would respond with an 8-0 run to get the game back to one score before Memphis called timeout to settle things down.
That didn't work, as Jazian Gortman, a young player on a training camp deal, hit a three before and after the timeout to tie the game at 21. Easily the most absurd play of the opening period was Dereck Lively II basically going coast-to-coast, spinning in the lane, and finishing with an and-one. A pair of Ja Morant free throws would give the Grizzlies a 32-29 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter had a sloppy start. Blocked shots by Edey and Morant, the Grizzlies kept turning over the basketball, and then Morant went down with an ankle injury on a freak play. Naji tried to sneak a bounce pass around Morant in transition, but the ball hit Morant on the side of the foot, forcing Morant to land awkwardly on his foot, and he rolled his ankle. He had just six points on 1/5 shooting with two turnovers before heading to the locker room.
There were some weird lineups by Dallas late in the second quarter, including a lineup with both Lively and Dwight Powell on the floor, but that lineup gave Dallas a 49-48 lead with a few minutes left in the period. Morant came back in the game towards the end of the period, but thanks to a great stretch by Lively, including two transition slams and a post hook, the game was tied at 60 entering halftime. Lively, Jaden Hardy, and Brandon Clarke led the game in scoring with 12 points at the break.
READ MORE: Kyle Kuzma Stands By Decision to Deny Mavericks Trade
Ja Morant started the second half strong with two relentless finishes at the basket, but after a dunk four minutes into the third quarter, he landed awkwardly on the ankle again and left the game. At this point, he was up to 13 points, and it wasn't worth putting him back in there for the remainder of the game.
Jaden Hardy had a rough third period, turning it over three times in the first few minutes. He should've had four, but it was credited as a blocked shot instead of a turnover, and he had another ball stripped from him before going out on a Grizzly. For a player who is trying to play for a second contract, it wasn't a great showing for the third-year player, but he was hitting his three-pointers. With his turnovers, Memphis was able to go on a quick 8-2 run in the middle of the period to give them a 78-71 lead.
Jason Kidd started using the rest of the bench in the third quarter, with Emanuel Miller and Jamarion Sharp seeing some minutes. Sharp, who was the tallest player in college basketball last season, had some fun possessions against Zach Edey, but he was clearly outmatched against the former two-time Player of the Year in college. This emptying of the bench allowed Gortman to showcase his skills, and he dazzled. Despite his effort, Memphis took a 93-90 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks would take a 99-98 lead a few minutes into the fourth following an and-one in transition for Miller to give him seven points for the game. The young guys, in particular, were hustling and giving plenty of effort, something you want to say from players trying to keep a spot in the NBA.
With the Grizzlies emptying their bench, playing 5'8" Yuki Kawamura, the Mavericks mostly did the same. Hardy played 34 minutes, as Kidd was likely testing his conditioning and ability to be a primary scorer when needed, but was subbed out with about 7 minutes to go in a close game. He'd finish with 21 points and a game-high 9 assists, though he did have four turnovers and four fouls, finishing 6/16 from the floor (6/10 from three).
Olivier-Maxence Prosper had a great finish with about five minutes to go, plus the foul, for the Mavs to tie the game at 104. That gave the players on the floor a true opportunity for clutch situations.
The Grizzlies would be up six with 3:37 to go following a putback slam by Jake LaRavia and would mostly control the game the rest of the way. A Jaylen Wells three-pointer would push the lead to seven points with 41 seconds to go and that would basically end it, with the Grizzlies winning 121-116.
Dallas was led in scoring by Hardy's 21 points, but Gortman was right on his tail with 20 points, finishing 7/13 from the floor. They were the two leading scorers in the game. Prosper (14), Lively (12), and Emanuel Miller (10) would also finish in double figures. The Mavericks struggled with their free throws in this game, hitting 21 of their 32 attempts, but were solid from downtown, nailing 13 of their 33 threes. Gortman and Hardy hit 10 of those threes.
Clarke's 17 points led the Grizzlies, but they had seven different players finish in double figures, including Scotty Pippen Jr. scoring 12 points. If it wasn't for their 23 turnovers, they could've run away with this game.
The Dallas Mavericks will be back at home Thursday night for their second preseason game against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. CST.
READ MORE: Kawhi Leonard Unimpressed By New Teammate, A Former Maverick
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter