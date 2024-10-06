Kawhi Leonard Unimpressed By New Teammate, A Former Maverick
The LA Clippers have undergone a big transition this offseason after losing Paul George in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers signed a few different players to replace those minutes left by George: Nic Batum, Kris Dunn, and former Maverick Derrick Jones Jr.
Jones broke out as a key defensive piece during the Dallas Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals, often guarding the other team's best perimeter player. Since he was only signed on a one-year deal, he hit unrestricted free agency but was seen as Nico Harrison's "top priority" in the offseason. Despite that, a late agent change made negotiations difficult and Jones would sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Clippers while the Mavericks pivoted to Naji Marshall on a three-year $27 million contract.
It'll be hard for Jones to replace everything George brought to the table for the Clippers, even if he's every bit as talented defensively. It seems like Kawhi Leonard hasn't been too impressed yet, though.
Kawhi Leonard was asked this week about who has stood out to him so far, and he didn't seem to like anybody. After sitting there for a few seconds thinking, Leonard finally answered, "Just the new guys, just watching them... Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., some of the young guys we brought in... just seeing how they can develop. So, just watching them from day one to day two to day three, just seeing their progression. But nobody has stood out to me so far. "
Jones has never been a great offensive player, mainly providing highlight dunks and alley-oop finishes, but he has occasional hot streaks from deep, as he did at the end of the Oklahoma City series. But his 8.6 PPG last season for Dallas was the most he has ever averaged in a season.
The Clippers will be an interesting team until Kawhi Leonard returns, as it's an aging James Harden and a bunch of role players, such as Jones, Terance Mann, and Ivica Zubac. They lost to the Mavericks in the opening round of the playoffs but it would be surprising to see them be the West's 4th seed again.
