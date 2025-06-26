Mavericks fans boo Nico Harrison during NBA Draft
The Dallas Mavericks are celebrating after taking Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, but not everyone is pleased with general manager Nico Harrison.
Harrison's move to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1 led to the Mavs taking Flagg, but it's clear that Dallas fans are still not happy with the general manager.
Fans were chanting "Fire Nico" at the official Mavs draft watch party at American Airlines Center.
Harrison still getting heat over Doncic
It's clear that Mavericks fans haven't forgiven Harrison for trading Doncic, and they may never will.
Drafting Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick helps ease a bit of the pain, but the wound is still there. The Mavs hope Flagg can be the player Doncic once was for them leading the team to the NBA Finals.
Flagg is one of the best prospects to enter the NBA in years, so the Mavs are in a good place, but unless he wins a championship, he will still be seen as inferior to Doncic, who meant so much to the fanbase and city of Dallas.
The Mavs don't have any other picks in the draft, so they will be happy taking Flagg, but it's clear that he will have to make some magic on the court in order to get fans to turn those boos into cheers at the American Airlines Center.
