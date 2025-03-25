Mavericks fans react to Anthony Davis’ first game back following injury
If you're a fan of the Dallas Mavericks, let's be honest, there hasn't been much to celebrate lately. With hopes of making another NBA Finals run, supporters were instead left devastated after the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick that is still five drafts away.
The brewing situation between the fanbase and front office only continued to escalate after Davis was injured in his debut with the franchise. That was followed by a rash of Mavericks going down, including Kyie Irving, who was sidelined for the season due to a torn ACL.
After more than six weeks away from action, Davis returned for the first chapter of Dallas' four-game east coast swing against the Brooklyn Nets. He played a key role in the Mavericks winning their second consecutive game as he put up 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal in 27 minutes.
Davis shot 6/9 from the field, including an uber-efficient 6/7 from inside the three-point line. His return seemed to provide a spark of energy for the Mavericks in what has been a tough period. Dallas certainly needs it with the team currently sitting just outside of a postseason spot.
While many fans were excited to see Davis back with the Mavericks, others continue to express their displeasure of the deal that brought him to Dallas. Check out some of the reactions below.
Should The Mavericks Consider Resting AD For The Rest Of The Season?
Mavericks Fans Show Davis Love As The Possible Missing Piece
Anthony Davis Is Back!
Chatter About The Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic Trade Continues
