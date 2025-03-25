Anthony Davis moves up in NBA history during Mavericks-Nets
After being out for several weeks with an adductor strain, Anthony Davis made his return to the floor for Dallas on Monday night, playing 26 minutes while recording 12 points, six boards, three assists, and a block while shooting 6/9 from the field. Though his playing time was limited, he did make a bit of NBA history by moving up the all-time scoring list, passing Hall-of-Fame forward Chet Walker for 68th on the all-time scoring list.
The months following Dallas' trade for Davis have been littered with injury problems and other issues, but the on-court product, though hit or miss, has certainly been better in the wins-losses column than most people expected. They won last night, 120-101, against the Brooklyn Nets on the road. While Brooklyn is not a great team, Dallas still won and is fighting for a spot in the Western Conference playoffs, where they currently sit as tied for the last play-in team.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving explains why he cried at free-throw line after tearing ACL
Davis wanted to get back on the floor after seeing so many of his teammates go out with injuries and the rest of his teammates scrap and claw every night. He's unlikely to play against the Knicks on Tuesday night as they manage his injury, but they hope to have him for the rest of the games moving forward.
Despite all of the noise around the franchise, the players do not seem to be affected, as they continue to win games and play hard, even down as many players as they have been. Hopefully for the Mavericks, Davis can continue to play and break records.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Anthony Davis reveals why he pushed hard to return from injury in lost season
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter