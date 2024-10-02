Mavericks Fans React To Luka Doncic Injury News
News broke on Wednesday afternoon that Luka Doncic suffered a calf contusion in a workout and will be held out for at least a week, meaning he'll miss the rest of training camp in Las Vegas and might miss some preseason games. Doncic was banged up in the playoffs and took some time this summer to get healthy, but came into camp feeling good.
With his recent injury history, Dallas Mavericks fans are clearly concerned about their superstar and went to Twitter to react to the news.
The injury doesn't appear to be serious, and Doncic should be good to go for the start of the season. This actually follows a similar theme to last year, when Doncic suffered a calf strain in Spain on October 9th but was ready for the regular season.
Jason Kidd said the injury occurred on Sunday, as he got hit in the calf in a workout. He reported tightness in it during training camp, so the Mavericks had an MRI done and made the decision to hold him out. Kidd isn't concerned about Doncic's availability to start the season, which is a good sign for Mavs fans.
Doncic is coming off a season where he averaged 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG and finished third in the MVP race. He enters this season as the MVP favorite after leading the Mavs to the NBA Finals last year.
While we'll have to wait to see Luka Doncic sharing the floor with Klay Thompson, this will give the other ball-handlers on the roster a chance to prove they should be in the rotation, like Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes.
