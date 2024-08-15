NBA Reveals Entire 2024-25 Dallas Mavericks Schedule
The NBA has revealed the entire schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season. After a week of releasing high-profile games such as Christmas Day and the Emirates NBA Cup, the Dallas Mavericks now know their full schedule.
Dallas made a surprise run to the NBA Finals last year and was rewarded with 30 nationally televised games. With superstars like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, plus the addition of Klay Thompson, people will want to be tuned in to watch the Mavs this season.
Here is a look at the entire schedule, with the season kicking off at home against the San Antonio Spurs on October 24th.
The 2024-25 season is full of intriguing storylines for the Mavs. Luka Doncic is considered a favorite to take home his first MVP trophy after being snubbed of the honor last year. If Thompson and Irving can stay healthy for most of the season, it'll be hard for Doncic to achieve the numbers he did last year as the NBA's scoring champ.
Many NBA fans are curious if the Mavs' identity from the playoffs will be lost with the departure of Derrick Jones Jr. With a starting lineup that will likely feature Thompson instead of Jones Jr., it would be understanding if the defense took a small step back, although it was the additions of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford that led to the Mavs improving on defense.
Some high-profile matchups include hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas, the two Boston Celtics rematches (Jan. 25th in Dallas, Feb. 6th in Boston), Klay's return to the Bay as part of the NBA Cup (Nov. 12th), MVP battles between Doncic and Nikola Jokic (in Denver Nov. 10th and Nov. 22nd, in Dallas Jan. 12th and Jan. 14th), and the budding rivalry between the Thunder and the Mavericks (in Dallas Jan. 17th, in OKC Nov. 17th and Jan. 23rd). LeBron James could be making his final trip to the American Airlines Center on April 9th if this is his last season in the NBA.
The Western Conference will be a tough run once again, with as many as 12 teams having realistic postseason expectations. Teams like the Memphis Grizzlies should return to form now that they're healthy while the veterans of the NBA's last generations, such as James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, try to prove they have enough in the tank to win a championship.
According to ESPN, the Mavericks face the third-toughest schedule in October and November based on last year's records, so they'll have to get out to a fast start this season.
