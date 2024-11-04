Mavericks Final Injury Report vs. Indiana Pacers
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Dallas Mavericks welcome the fast-paced Indiana Pacers and former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle to town. The Pacers swept the season series against Dallas last year, but they're off to a rough start to this season and already dealing with multiple injuries.
Dallas has no changes to their injury report, as Maxi Kleber is out with his right hamstring strain, and Dante Exum is out following surgery on his right wrist.
The injury report starts has continued to grow for the Indiana Pacers, though. They've had two players tear their Achilles, shrinking their center rotation, as James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson will miss the rest of the season. 3&D specialist Aaron Nesmith will also be out with left ankle soreness; he only played 10 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
Andrew Nembhard is listed as questionable for this game with left knee soreness. If he's unable to go, Ben Sheppard will likely start in his place. Nembhard played just five minutes against the Celtics last week and didn't play at all against the Pelicans. Even when he's been playing, it hasn't been at a high level, shooting just 11.1% from three.
It's been a weird start to the season for the Eastern Conference Finalists, as Tyrese Haliburton has struggled early on.
Although Dallas is on the second night of a back-to-back, Luka Doncic was the only player who played more than 30 minutes in Sunday night's demolition of the short-handed Orlando Magic. They didn't wear themselves out and should be ready for another short-handed team.
