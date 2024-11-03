Dallas Mavericks Final Injury Report vs. Orlando Magic
The Dallas Mavericks are on the first night of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Orlando Magic, who are in the middle of a five-game road trip. Both teams are desperate for a win, as Dallas doesn't want to lose consecutive games for the first time this season, and Orlando is still searching for their first win of this road trip. Both teams will have to get it done without some key pieces though.
Nothing has changed for the Mavericks on their injury report, as Maxi Kleber will be out with his right hamstring injury, and Dante Exum will be out for a few months following surgery on his right wrist.
Kleber was seen getting some on-court practice work this weekend, so he could be returning soon. He's dealt with various injuries over the last few years and Dallas would like to get him back sooner rather than later.
Orlando will be without budding superstar Paolo Banchero, who tore an oblique muscle last week and will be out for a few weeks. On Monday, he scored the first 50-point game of the young NBA season against the Indiana Pacers.
Goga Bitadze is questionable with a tendon strain in his foot, while Wendell Carter Jr. is dealing with tendinitis in his knee and is also questionable. Carter has been their starting center since they acquired him in the Nikola Vucevic trade, but he did miss their last game against the Cavaliers.
Dallas and Orlando will tip a little after 6:30 p.m. CST in the American Airlines Center.
