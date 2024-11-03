Mavericks vs. Magic: How to Watch, TV, Time, & Odds
The Dallas Mavericks had a couple of days off to recuperate from their loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night and will now host the Orlando Magic on the first night of a back-to-back. Orlando will play without budding superstar Paolo Banchero, who suffered a torn oblique muscle and will be out for a few weeks. Without Banchero in the lineup, there's no reason for the Mavericks to lose this game.
Dallas almost stormed back from down 23 to Houston, but the hole was too deep to climb out of completely. Bad fouls, a poor start offensively, and defensive rebounding killed the Mavs against the Rockets and it's things they've addressed over the last few days. Luka Doncic said following Thursday's game that he has to get off to better starts, which would go a long way toward helping the team overall early in the game.
The Magic are in the middle of a five-game road trip and dropped the first two games, first to the Chicago Bulls with Banchero and then to the Cleveland Cavaliers without. Jalen Suggs stepped up in Banchero's absence, having 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists against the Cavs.
Orlando is a good defensive team with plenty of options to throw out Dallas' star duo of Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are great defenders and could pose some issues if the Mavs get off to another slow start offensively.
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday night's matchup.
READ MORE: Former Maverick Ejected For Hit on Celtics' Jayson Tatum
Date/Time: Sunday, November 3rd, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 3-2, Magic 3-3
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV,
Spread: Mavericks -8.5
Over/Under: 219.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -335, Magic +270
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Jason Kidd Wishes Mavericks Had Four of This Player
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter