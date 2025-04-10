Anthony Davis failed to prove himself worthy of Luka Doncic trade in Mavericks-Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 112-97 on Wednesday night, but it was an important night for a few reasons. First, it was Luka Doncic's first game back in Dallas since the trade. Second, it was Anthony Davis' first game against his former team since the trade. Doncic rose to the moment despite fighting emotions. Davis did not.
Luka Doncic was superb on Wednesday night, fighting through tears to put up 45 points on 16/28 shooting, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals. The Lakers fed off of his energy and emotions to deliver an impressive performance. And instead of trying to hide his emotions, Doncic wore them on his sleeve, and it made him perform better.
Anthony Davis was just... fine, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists while shooting 5/13 from the floor. The Lakers did a good job of forcing him to get rid of the ball, but that doesn't excuse not making a single field goal for the final 11 minutes of the game. Not when you're tasked with replacing Luka Doncic. And instead of playing with emotion, he said all week he'd have "no emotions" about this game, and it sure looked like it. These games are too important to play without emotion.
Part of the reason Davis rushed back from injury was to prove to himself and to the fans that he could help carry this franchise. But if you asked fans who the best Maverick on the floor Wednesday night was, most people would answer Naji Marshall, who has been incredible for the team in the last six weeks. But Naji Marshall was not tasked with being the superstar on a team that traded away Luka Doncic.
It's hard for Davis to play at his ceiling with Dallas' current point guard situation, as Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in early March. A team with Irving and Davis would've been able to make some noise, but not to what Luka Doncic can provide.
Doncic is a one-man machine who can create a top-five offense in the NBA by himself. Davis can't be the sole anchor of a top-five defense, something Nico Harrison wanted when he made the trade, as the Lakers' defense has actually been better since they traded him away for Doncic. And in a chance to try and live up to the billing on Wednesday night, Davis couldn't do it.
