LeBron James reacts to Luka Doncic's 'out-of-body' homecoming performance in Mavericks-Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big 112-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night, as Luka Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time to light up his former team for 45 points. It was an emotional night on a lot of levels, and it was a special night for LeBron James, who had a front row seat for a unique night.
James had a solid performance of his own, finishing with 27 points, including 13 in the 4th quarter, to bring the win home for the Lakers. But he was proud of Doncic for playing how he did on such an emotional night.
"Super dope, super happy to be a part of that moment," James responded when asked about the tribute video and the emotions of the night after the game. "Obviously, you saw the emotions on Luka's face. It was great, it was an unbelievable moment, something I will probably never forget to be a part of that moment. The kid had seven amazing seasons here, from a kid to a man, and for all those moments to come together today, it's pretty cool... He did that. You can call it an out-of-body experience. He was locked in from start to finish."
The Lakers locked up a guaranteed playoff spot with the win, and with one more win, they'll clinch the third seed. Meanwhile, the Mavericks locked themselves into the Play-In Tournament, only because the Phoenix Suns also lost.
