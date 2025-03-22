Mavericks give tribute video to former sharpshooter during Pistons game
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, picking up a 123-117 for just their second win in their last 11 games. But the game also marked the first game back in Dallas for a member of last year's NBA Finals squad.
Tim Hardaway Jr. returned to the American Airlines Center for the first time since being traded away in a salary dump last offseason, as the Mavs sent him off with a few second-round picks for Quentin Grimes. That looked like an amazing trade until they sent Grimes to the 76ers before the deadline.
In Hardaway's return, the Mavericks gifted him with a tribute video during the first timeout of the first quarter. He spent five and half seasons with the Mavs after coming in from the New York Knicks during the Kristaps Porzingis trade and ended up playing 218 more games in Dallas than Porzingis.
Unfortunately for Hardaway, he'd exit the game early in the second quarter after rolling his ankle by stepping on P.J. Washington's foot. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes before having to be helped back to the locker room and would be ruled out for the game soon after that. He ended his return to the AAC with no points on 0/2 shooting.
