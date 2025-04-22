Mavericks GM sheds light on Kyrie Irving's upcoming $43.9 million decision
The Dallas Mavericks took a massive hit during the second half of the regular season when star guard Kyrie Irving went down with a torn ACL. The injury effectively doomed Dallas' playoff hopes in what was already a teetering campaign following the franchise's decision to send Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
General Manager Nico Harrison had a picture in his mind of what the combination of Irving and forward Anthony Davis would look like. The reality of that only lasted a little over half a game as Davis was injured in his debut with the Mavericks and Irving went down before the big man was healthy enough to return to the court.
Now, a crucial summer is quickly approaching and the Mavericks have some decisions to make. As of now, everyone is waiting for Irving to make the first move.
Holding a player option of $43.9 million for the 2025-26 season, Irving can either play through his current deal or opt out to try and secure a long-term extension. Regardless, Harrison expects the veteran and NBA Champion to be wearing blue and white next season.
"Kyrie is a big part of what our future is and that's not going to change whether he opts in or opts out," Harrison said.
"It's too early to speculate what Kyrie is going to do but what I do feel is going to happen is he's going to be a Maverick next year," Harrison added.
Dallas went 13-20 following the NBA Trade Deadline, gradually sliding out of the postseason race as injuries piled up. Still, the pairing of Irving and Davis is certainly an intriguing one that will draw plenty of eyes next season.
Harrison still believes in his vision and right now he's counting on the Mavericks to get healthy. If so, he sees a path where Dallas will be competing for a championship sooner rather than later.
“Really, we just need to get healthy,” Harrison said. “I think the team that we’re bringing back is a championship-caliber team. We fully expect to have Kyrie back with us next year when he gets healed from his injury and we believe we’ll be competing for a championship.
Irving was selected to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, coincidentally replacing then-injured teammate Anthony Davis. He appeared in 50 games, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over 36.1 minutes per contest.
At the time of his injury. Irving was near the top of the league in minutes per game despite being 33 years old due to the Mavericks being shorthanded across the roster.
