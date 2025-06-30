Mavericks guard considered biggest free agency bargain
The Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league are facing free agency, where players are expected to fly across the NBA.
One of those players is expected to be Dante Exum, who played his last two seasons for the Mavs.
Bleacher Report writer Mo Dakhil looks into why teams should sign Exum in free agency.
Exum could be bargain free agent
"Exum made his return to the NBA with a remade three-point shot. And over the last two seasons, Exum shot 49.1 percent and 43.4 percent from three with the Dallas Mavericks," Dakhil wrote.
"Pairing that with his defensive capabilities and ability to create for others makes him a promising candidate for a team to bring him in on a vet minimum contract if he can stay healthy.
"Health has been the problem, though, as Exum missed a significant portion of the 2024-2025 season due to a wrist injury.
"In the right situation, Exum can still give a team 20 minutes off the bench and, given his injury history, is unlikely to command a salary much larger than the veteran minimum."
Exum, who turns 30 in July, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Australia.
He was unable to reach the expectations of being such a high draft pick, but he has carved out a role for himself in the NBA as he gets older.
Free agency contract negotiations with outside players can begin at 5 p.m. CT.
