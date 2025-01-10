Mavericks Guard Delivers Clutch Performance Against Trail Blazers Amid Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks clawed back from down double-digits to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-111 on Thursday night, using a 16-0 run in the final few minutes to finally take control of the game. They would have never been able to stay afloat if it wasn't for an unsuspecting hero.
Jaden Hardy came off the bench on Thursday and gave the Mavericks a season-high 25 points, shooting 10/18 from the floor and 5/9 from three, leading all players in scoring for the game and finishing as a +13. With all the talk going around that the Mavericks are looking to make some trades, Hardy's recent performances are giving him a case of sticking around.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Gutsy Comeback Win Over Trail Blazers
Over Hardy's last seven games, he's averaging 14.6 PPG while shooting a blistering 55.6% from three on more than five attempts per game from deep, among the leaders in three-point shooting over that timespan. With talk that the Mavericks messed up by extending his contract before the season and could be including him in any pending deal, his stepping up in this manner has been massive.
Dallas has been missing Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving due to injuries and has lacked consistent shot creation, and even if Hardy has been inconsistent at times, he's delivering when needed. He signed a three-year, $18 million extension before the season with Dallas, hoping he could turn into what we've seen over these last seven games.
Rumors have been flying that the Mavericks could be looking to upgrade their frontcourt or some more defensive help on the wing, and it's hard to find players the team may actually look to trade outside of Maxi Kleber and his $11 million salary. Hardy could've been grouped in with Kleber, and he's either increasing his trade value or showing the Mavs he shouldn't leave.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd Explains Klay Thompson's Low Minutes in Mavericks-Trail Blazers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter