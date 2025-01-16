Dallas Basketball

Mavericks Guard Showcasing Growth In Time of Need

Quentin Grimes is improving for the Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and guard Quentin Grimes (5) celebrate during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and guard Quentin Grimes (5) celebrate during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have needed players to step up in the absence of Luka Doncic, and the team has worked as a committee to shoulder the load.

One of the players that has taken a larger responsibility lately is backup guard Quentin Grimes, who was named the team's X-Factor by HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer.

READ MORE: Latest Timeline for Luka Doncic's Return to Dallas Mavericks Revealed

"Grimes is having the best season of his young career in Dallas, cranking 40% from deep and posting career-best defensive advanced metrics," Shearer writes.

"What’s most exciting to nerds like me, however, has been Grimes’ burgeoning playmaking. A fourth or fifth banana on the Mavericks will never have many assists; too much of the offense runs through Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. But these recent games without those players have given more opportunities for everyone else to empty their pockets of all those dimes they’ve been carrying around."

Grimes, 24, is averaging 10.3 points per game so far this season while shooting around 40 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

If the Mavs are going to make noise in the postseason, they will need Grimes to continue playing and growing at his current pace.

READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Nuggets' Demolition of the Mavericks

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News