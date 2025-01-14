NBA Analyst Has Surprising Mavericks Trade Deadline Strategy
Trade rumors are flying across the NBA as the trade deadline is less than a month away (February 6th), and most trade restrictions let up this week on January 15th. The Dallas Mavericks have been connected in some trades for players like Jimmy Butler and Kyle Kuzma, but one NBA writer believes in a different strategy for the Mavs.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report released a list of what he believes each NBA team should do at the trade deadline, and he has the Mavericks wanting to stand pat, but lists Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell as names to watch.
READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks Lottery Pick to Sign With Luka Doncic's Former Team
"The Mavericks' name occasionally appears in rumors about players like Cameron Johnson or Kyle Kuzma, but the general vibe in NBA circles has been understated," Pincus stated. "Dallas has survived injuries to Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving but has kept pace in the West. The Mavs could make a move around the edges, but the safe bet is they don't take big swings at the deadline."
Dallas has only fallen one spot in the Western Conference standings since losing Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to injury, and Irving could be returning as soon as Tuesday night against the Nuggets. But the Mavs have still been connected in trades to secure their frontcourt or to find a defensive stopper on the wing.
The one name that was surprising not to see mentioned is Maxi Kleber, whose salary at $11 million isn't getting the returns that the Mavericks would prefer. He could be packaged with Jaden Hardy to pick up some extra depth. Nico Harrison has made a move at every trade deadline since he's been the general manager of the Mavs, so it'd be surprising for them to stand still, even with their current depth.
READ MORE: Mavs' Klay Thompson Makes Strong LeBron James Statement After Hitting Career Milestone
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter