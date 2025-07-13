Dallas Mavericks have changes to make alongside Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks should look a bit different when they return on the court next season.
With Cooper Flagg coming to the team as a No. 1 overall pick, the team should build itself around him for the future, but that begins now with the 2025-26 season.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes Flagg will be in the starting lineup next to D'Angelo Russell, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II.
Mavs starting lineup should be different
"The Mavericks are missing some oomph with Kyrie Irving still mending an ACL tear, but this is a fascinating fivesome for a lot of reasons," Buckley wrote.
"Most of them have to do with Flagg, this year's No. 1 pick and one of the more buzzed-about prospects in recent memory. He looks like he'll be an elite defender and competitor from the start, and his scoring arsenal seemed ahead of schedule during his one-and-done run at Duke.
"Sliding up the frontcourt, the Davis-Lively tandem should be one of the league's best defensive duos—for as long as they stay healthy.
"... That defensive protection will be critical, as the Russell-Thompson backcourt could be among the league's leakiest. Maybe the defensive concerns convince coach Jason Kidd to explore other options—Max Christie or PJ Washington—but the shooting punch of Russell and Thompson probably secures their spots, since Dallas' frontline looks light on spacing."
Flagg may project better as a power forward when he reaches his prime, but for now, he will stick it out as the small forward while Davis and Lively are both on the roster.
It will be up to head coach Jason Kidd and his staff to find the right combination of players to play alongside Flagg to maximize his value.
The Mavs should be geared around Flagg, so finding the right players will be a long process.
