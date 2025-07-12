Cooper Flagg pours in 31, Mavericks struggle in loss to Spurs in Dylan Harper's debut
The Dallas Mavericks faced off against their in-state rival San Antonio Spurs on Saturday afternoon. It was the debut of Dylan Harper, who missed the entirety of the California Classic Summer League circuit and the first game in Las Vegas, making it a matchup of the top two picks of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Cooper Flagg wanted a better showing than what he had in his first NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. He had just 10 points on 5/21 shooting, calling it one of the worst games of his life. He wasn't going to let that happen twice.
Flagg showed out on Saturday against the Spurs, going for 31 points on 10/20 shooting, including 3/8 from three and 8/13 on free throws (this will need to improve). He wasn't playmaking as much, only having one assist, but there were still strong signs of good playmaking that didn't end in an assist. He added four rebounds and a block, as well.
He looked like himself, skying for dunks and showing off his athleticism and natural scoring ability.
However, Flagg was really the only one who showed up to score. He made 10 field goals, but the rest of the team had just 14. It was an ugly offensive game on both sides for the most part, as when the Mavericks were down just 33-32 at halftime, they were shooting an abysmal 25% from the floor.
Miles Kelly was the only other Maverick in double figures, as he finished with 11 points. The rest of the team was a combined 11/37 (29.7%) from the floor, and that's the biggest reason they lost 76-69.
After a strong first game scoring, Ryan Nembhard really struggled in this one, finishing with 2 points on 1/10 shooting, but he did have 6 assists with a few nice passes, but he also had five turnovers and six fouls.
Dylan Harper was on a minutes restriction as he recovers from his groin injury, but he had a solid first performance, finishing with 16 points and 6 rebounds on 5/12 shooting. He also had five fouls, though. David Jones Garcia was again the star of the show for San Antonio, finishing with 21 points on 8/15 shooting. Their other first-round pick, Carter Bryant, had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 turnovers, and 4 fouls, but he did play great defense throughout.
