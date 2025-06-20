Mavs HC Jason Kidd reportedly has huge comparison for Cooper Flagg
The countdown is now down to five, as just five days remain until the 2025 NBA Draft. The set-in-stone plan is for the Dallas Mavericks to select Duke star Cooper Flagg, who is coming off his lone pre-draft visit to Dallas.
By every account, Flagg had an impressive visit, putting on a show in his hour-long workout that he insisted on doing, went to dinners with team brass and future teammates, and seems excited about the opportunity to play with the Mavericks.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon went on NBA Today to discuss Flagg's visit to Dallas, where he revealed a lofty comparison for Cooper Flagg.
“There’s a buzz about Cooper Flagg. I’m told Jason Kidd sees shades of another Duke guy in Cooper Flagg, a guy who J-Kidd shared the Rookie of the Year Award with, Grant Hill. Cooper Flagg is really gonna have a chance, especially early in the season when Kyrie Irving's out, to play a point forward type of game. He's gonna have the ball in his hands a lot, and J-Kidd thinks he can facilitate.”
People may forget about the hype of Grant Hill when he first entered the league, but many saw him as the next face of the NBA before injuries sapped his athleticism away. In his first six seasons in the NBA, he averaged 21.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 6.3 APG, making five All-Star Games and five All-NBA Teams between first and second team. He was on an all-time great start to a career before his injuries.
As MacMahon mentioned, Kidd and Hill shared the Rookie of the Year Award in 1995, each getting 43 votes, so Kidd is very familiar with Hill's game. And to mention one Duke All-American to another is a lofty goal, but one that Flagg could live up to.
