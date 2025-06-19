Mavericks' feelings on Cooper Flagg after pre-draft visit revealed
Cooper Flagg has wrapped up his pre-draft visit with the Dallas Mavericks, the lone team he's visiting with ahead of the draft, and the lone prospect the Mavericks brought in for consideration for the first pick.
The media has tried to speculate that the Mavs may look to trade the pick, given Nico Harrison's recent history, but this visit looked to lock everything down. So, how did the visit go?
Cooper Flaggs Impresses Mavericks Brass
NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed on the "DLLS Mavs Podcast" that Flagg was extremely impressive.
"He wanted to go for a full hour, he wanted to go ahead and do a draft workout, and it was a huge organizational presence that got to watch him, and 'impressive,' that's just all I kept hearing. Impressive. He is the modern NBA forward that every team wants, he can do so many things, he can handle. We'll see how he shoots it in the NBA, but I have to say the early rumbles I've heard that the shot looks pretty damn good, from what they're saying on the streets. He's got size, strength, just a very versatile young man."
Some evaluators are concerned about Flagg's three-point shot translating to the next level, despite him shooting nearly 45% from three in ACC play on nearly four attempts per game, which is why Stein pointed that out.
Flagg went to dinner with Nico Harrison on the first night and some of his future teammates the next day, so he's already acclimating himself well into his future team. And wanting to still put on a full workout for the team that he knows he's going to shows the competitiveness he's coming in with.
