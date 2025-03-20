Mavericks staff is trying to talk Anthony Davis out of returning from injury
The Dallas Mavericks are in an interesting situation with 12 games remaining in the 2024-25 season. This has not been the season they imagined when after going to the NBA Finals last season, but that's what trading Luka Doncic away does to a team.
Their key return from that trade, Anthony Davis, got hurt in the third quarter of his debut and hasn't played since. But he's been working hard to return from injury before the end of the season, even being relegated to the Texas Legends earlier in the week so he could participate in practice. But that may not be what the Mavericks want.
READ MORE: Mavericks collapse late against Pacers, fall 135-131
ESPN's Tim MacMahon appeared on NBA Today on Wednesday and reported that Dallas may not want Davis to return.
"He is steadfast in his determination to return this season, maybe as soon as next week," MacMahon said, "despite the fact there are people within the Mavericks organization who tried to talk him out of it, saying the risk-reward is not there. There are people who'd rather shut him down this season; AD's not trying to hear all that."
Dallas is now tied with the Phoenix Suns for the 10th seed in the Western Conference, the final spot for the Play-In Tournament. The Suns own the tie-breaker, having beat the Mavericks three times this season, which could come into play here. But the Mavericks have lost 9 of the last 10 games, free-falling since Kyrie Irving tore his ACL.
It may be better to rest Davis and make sure he's fully healthy for next season instead of re-aggravating his injury and potentially having surgery on it during the offseason. They could also use a better draft pick to get a better young player in the lineup to give this time a future again. We'll have to see how the team monitors his injury for the next week, but the training staff has a history of letting guys come back too soon from injury.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd provides positive injury update on Mavericks superstar before Pacers game
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter