A possible Nico Harrison disaster is entering a make-or-break season for Mavericks
The biggest trade of the 2025 season was the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, which sent shockwaves through the NBA and baffled both fans and executives across the league. It caused boycotts amongst other actions taken by an enraged fanbase, and resulted in a massive loss of revenue for Dallas' franchise.
This wasn't the only trade involving the Mavericks, however, as GM Nico Harrison also dealt Quentin Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers for wing Caleb Martin, which was controversial as well, given the high ceiling many view Grimes as having.
Grimes, who averaged 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and shot 37.5% from three last season, was needed by Dallas for ball-handling reasons, but surprisingly, was still traded. Despite this, Martin is a solid player and could be a contributor this season at the small forward position.
Last season, Martin averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. Though these numbers aren't flashy, Martin can still be an asset to this team with his defense – he is not quite the athlete he used to be, but is still generally switchable on the perimeter and can be used as a bench player to defend opposing wings and guards.
With wings like Naji Marshall, Max Christie, and the rookie, Cooper Flagg, on the roster, it's unlikely that Martin is a high-minutes player this upcoming season. Though, of course, hindsight is 20-20, a player like Grimes would have been significantly more valuable to this team after the injury to Kyrie Irving, which occurred on March 3 against the Sacramento Kings.
Irving's ACL tear put a final dagger in a disastrous season for the Mavs, resulting in a Play-In Tournament loss to the Memphis Grizzlies to end the season, 120-106.
Can Caleb Martin work his way into Jason Kidd's rotation?
Ideally, Martin can be a specialized player who comes into games to play defense against physical wings. Given that he stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 205 pounds, he is not the biggest player at the position, but his mentality allows him to battle bigger players on the defensive end.
If Martin can play 10-15 minutes per game and fit the previously mentioned function, he can be an effective piece for this Mavericks roster. If he is unable to do so, he may find himself on the block by the trade deadline as Dallas desperately searches for more ball-handling and guards to fill the void left by Irving and Doncic.
