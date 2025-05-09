Mavericks named ideal landing spot for Duke star Cooper Flagg
Despite the horrific season endured by the Dallas Mavericks and its fanbase in 2024-25, they still managed to make the play-in tournament, which knocked them out of realistic contention for the number-one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Currently, they hold a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick, which will likely be superstar Duke forward Cooper Flagg, who is considered without a doubt the top player in the class with his mix of abilities on both ends of the floor.
According to SBNation's Ricky O'Donnell, the Mavericks, despite their slim chances, would be an ideal landing spot for Flagg, even if GM Nico Harrison does not deserve the luck. In his article about Flagg, O'Donnell points to six teams that would be ideal landing spots for the future superstar, with Dallas being one of them.
"Nico Harrison doesn’t deserve Cooper Flagg, but Dallas fans do," O'Donnell started. "The Mavs missed the playoffs a year after reaching the NBA Finals following Harrison’s awful Luka Doncic trade, and the team’s future looks bleak with Kyrie Irving sidelined for most or all of next season as he rehabs his torn ACL. Harrison was right about some of Doncic’s shortcomings, but he didn’t come close to recouping fair value in the deal. Winning the rights to Flagg would immediately make up for it and breathe new life into an incredibly pissed-off fanbase. The Mavs would have their frontcourt of the future locked down with Flagg and Dereck Lively II, but they would still have to add so much more young talent on the perimeter. A Dallas win from the No. 11 spot would raise some eyebrows from conspiracy theorists who believe the lottery is occasionally rigged. Regardless, it would be nice for Mavs fans to have their team land a new star in this draft. Asking for Flagg just feels like a bit too much."
Considering the abject misery of the Mavs fanbase, Flagg could help to bring new life to a franchise that badly needs something positive. He would immediately slot in as a starter at the forward spot, either playing wing or four depending on the lineup changes by Jason Kidd.
Last season as a true freshman, Flagg led Duke to a Final Four while averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 48% from the field and 39% from three. He also added in 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals, underlining his value as a two-way player. Coming out of Montverde in Florida, a national basketball powerhouse, Flagg was the top overall recruit in the country and did not disappoint despite the lofty expectations.
Should Dallas luck out and somehow land one of the best American-born prospects scouts have seen since Zion Williamson, it would launch the team into a new era, helping to erase the painful memories of last season.
