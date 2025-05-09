Former Dallas mayor slams Mavericks for trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks have been almost universally panned for deciding to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick. Even if some people could understand the thought of wanting to trade Doncic, very few people agreed that the package the Mavs got in return was anywhere near enough.
Since the trade, the Mavericks missed the playoffs less than a year after making the NBA Finals, and the fanbase has entirely turned against the team.
The latest to come out and bash the trade is Tom Leppert, the former mayor of Dallas from 2007-2011. He published a piece in the Dallas Morning News where he talked about how the trade would hurt the city for a long time. Here are some excerpts from his article.
"Basketball season is over for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. But like so many Mavs fans, I’m still deeply frustrated personally by the trade of Luka Doncic. And as a former mayor and a business leader in our city, I know it is going to keep hurting because it came at an enormous long-term cost to Dallas.
"...Like all of you, I have seen the lift cities get from their sports teams and iconic sports figures like Dirk Nowitzki. They are part of the civic and emotional fabric. Just walk down the halls of any public area in Dallas and count the number of '77' jerseys worn by our people.
"Luka gave Dallas national relevance, unforgettable moments, and a genuine sense of identity post-Dirk Nowitzki. He was a generational pillar; the kind of player cities build around for decades. A generational talent you protect, support and empower.
"There are trades that reshape teams. There are trades that reset franchises. And then there are trades so reckless that they fracture a city’s trust. The decision to trade Luka belongs in the last category.
"More than just a basketball blunder, this trade represents a staggering failure of leadership at every level and is an abandonment of the unspoken moral contract between a team and its community.
"The Mavs management and ownership have every right to run their assets as they choose. But they must also acknowledge that the value of their asset is derived from this community, and this community is owed, in return, honesty and accountability for such actions. We haven’t gotten either.
"...Yes, defense matters, but the modern NBA is driven by offensive efficiency, elite shot creation, and versatility — all things Luka personified. Harrison gave the 25-year-old away because he didn’t fit a narrative that was never true to begin with. To win a championship, does it really make sense to gut almost half of your offensive production? And don’t forget: the Mavs led by Luka made the NBA Finals last year!
"This was personal, not strategic.
"Over the past year and a half, Harrison appeared to lead a campaign to undermine Luka’s influence in the organization. Trusted allies and staff were pushed out. Player development coaches and European scouts who built relationships with Luka and his camp disappeared quietly. J.J. Barea, a respected voice in the locker room and someone Luka viewed as a friend and mentor, was effectively iced out of basketball operations.
"...To me, as a former leader in the public and private sectors, Harrison’s personal relationships were prioritized over the franchise’s best interests. Instead of securing the kind of historic haul a 25-year-old perennial MVP candidate commands, it wasn’t about value. It was about getting Luka out, quietly, and to a preferred destination that benefited a personal agenda more than Dallas.
"Yet instead of taking accountability, Harrison cast Luka as the problem — too emotional, too demanding, too singular in his playstyle. Those are familiar catchphrases for failing to lead with unique talent.
"And as a capper, Harrison recently said publicly, “I did know that Luka was important to the fanbase, I didn’t quite know to what level.” Really? That’s not a credible thing for the GM of a major sports franchise to say.
"For me, having led this city, I think this comes down to the importance of engaged and committed local ownership in our sports franchises. What I’ve seen since Patrick Dumont and the Adelson family took over the Mavs suggests a lack of interest in the basketball operations and this community. From where I sit, the priority is clear: use this asset to further the family’s casino business.
"Dumont approved a trade that it’s hard to believe any local owner would have accepted; it gutted the team’s identity and shattered a deep bond with its fans. It was apathy or a lack of understanding about Luka and the Dallas fan base that gave Harrison the authority to carry out his trade plan — regardless of the damage done.
"Dallas fans deserve better than a front office more loyal to its industry contacts than its players. They deserve better than a billionaire owner more focused on lobbying for casino legislation than protecting the franchise.
"Above all, they deserve accountability. Fans invest their time, their money and their belief in these teams. That investment deserves reciprocation. When you are the steward of a sports franchise, you are a steward of public trust.
"This wasn’t just a bad trade. It was a betrayal and a violation of that trust. It should be hard to earn back."
Leppert also wondered if Mark Cuban regrets his decision to sell the team to people with no Dallas ties, and also calls for this trade to be considered when legalized casino gambling crosses the voting discussions. He may be playing the role he knows best as a politician and appealing to his city, but nothing he said is wrong.
