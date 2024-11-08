Mavericks Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns
The Dallas Mavericks face a tough stretch of games starting with the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. This is the second meeting between the two teams this year, as the Suns beat Dallas on October 26th 114-102. If the Mavericks want to avenge that loss, they'll have to do so without some key pieces.
P.J. Washington (knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (shoulder sprain), and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) will be out for this contest. Maxi Kleber, who has been dealing with a hamstring strain, has been upgraded from out to doubtful.
READ MORE: Where Do Dallas Mavericks Stand in NBA Power Rankings?
Not having Washington to defend against Kevin Durant is a big blow to the Mavericks defense, who currently sit third in the NBA in defensive rating. Those responsibilities will fall mainly to Naji Marshall, who is a very good defender, but there are not many options for when he takes a breather.
For the Suns, rookie Ryan Dunn is doubtful to play with an ankle injury. Bradley Beal didn't play in the last game between these two, but should be good to go for this game.
Dallas plays the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors in the two games following this, and they can't afford to fall behind the premier teams in the Western Conference this early. Lively had been listed as questionable before Wednesday's game against the Bulls but was eventually ruled out, a sign that the Mavericks possibly don't see his injury as being too serious.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic 'Trying to Figure Out' How to Play With Klay Thompson
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter