Mavericks' Klay Thompson Closing in on Historic Milestone
Klay Thompson knocked down three more three-pointers in the Dallas Mavericks' 132-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, giving him 2558 for his career. That puts him in striking range of cracking a big milestone on national TV on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Thompson is currently sixth in NBA history for the most made three-pointers, but he's two more triples away from tying and three away from passing Reggie Millers for fifth. Miller was one of Thompson's idols as someone who grew up in Los Angeles with Reggie Miller going to UCLA and was one of the names Thompson dropped when asked why he decided to wear the number 31 with the Mavericks, along with Jason Terry and others.
The top five for most three-pointers are Thompson's former Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Ray Allen, Damian Lillard, and Reggie Miller. Thompson is one of 10 active players in the top 20 for most three-pointers.
Thompson has always had a flair for the dramatic, having his two best games this season coming against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, on the road. His highest-scoring game as a Maverick came against the Warriors two Sundays ago, scoring 29 points while knocking down 7/11 from the three-point line. He'll be ready to fire on Wednesday against the Wolves, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Mavericks try and get it out of the way early.
