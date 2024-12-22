Mavericks Make Up For Thursday's Loss, Down Clippers, 113-97
The Dallas Mavericks played their second straight game against the Clippers at home on Saturday, looking to atone for Thursday's 118-95 loss.
With Luka Doncic still out, the Mavericks started Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, and Dereck Lively II. The Clippers rolled with James Harden, Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac.
It was a slow start for both teams offensively. They were shooting under 50% from the floor as the Mavericks were initially up 13-8 following a three made by Naji Marshall at the top of the key. Dallas was also doing a much better job defending Ivica Zubac, who was just 1/4 early, missing as many shots in the first six minutes of this game as he did in the entire game on Thursday.
The Clippers would take a brief 20-18 lead following a three by James Harden, but Dallas outscored the Clips 5-2 over the final 1:30 to take a 23-22 lead into the second quarter, led by Naji Marshall's seven points off the bench. They were able to get that lead despite Kyrie Irving shooting 1/7 in the period.
Dallas started the second on a 9-3 run, closed off by a reverse lay-in by Klay Thompson to force a timeout by Ty Lue. After some more minutes of slow offense, a driving finger roll by Quentin Grimes would give the Mavs their biggest lead of the game at 39-30. A hook shot by Daniel Gafford a few possessions later pushed the lead to 11.
That's around where the lead would stay for the remainder of the quarter before back-to-back second-chance three-pointers fell for the Mavericks by Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. That allowed Dallas to take a 54-40 lead into halftime.
Seven straight points towards the middle of the quarter by Ivica Zubac pulled the Clippers within seven, then free throws by Normal Powell brought it down to five. A three-pointer by Naji Marshall and six straight points by Daniel Gafford helped build the lead back to double digits, but LA wouldn't go away.
After a Naji Marshall steal and slam pushed the lead to 11, James Harden hit a three towards the end of the quarter to make Dallas' lead 74-66 heading into the final frame. Offense had been hard to come by all game to this point.
Then, at the start of the fourth quarter, some offense was found. In the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, the two teams combined to score 22 points. Quentin Grimes was red hot to start the fourth, scoring 14 points in the first five minutes to help build Dallas' lead up to 15.
Norman Powell refused to let the Clips go away, though, going on a personal 8-2 run to cut the lead under 10. After getting the lead down to six, Kyrie Irving found Klay Thompson wide-open at the top of the key for three to end the run. Then, after a few scoreless minutes with the lead at 10 again, Thompson stole a Clippers' pass and found PJ Washington for a slam to go up 12 with two minutes remaining, which would all but ice it.
The Mavericks would win 113-97, improving their record to 18-10.
Quentin Grimes led the Mavs with 20 points, 14 coming in the fourth quarter to help lift Dallas to the win, but they also had seven other players in double figures with Luka Doncic out: Klay Thompson (16 points, 6/9 shooting, 4 steals), Kyrie Irving (15 points, 6 assists), Spencer Dinwiddie (15 points), Daniel Gafford (13 points, 6 rebounds), Naji Marshall (12 points), and Dereck Lively II (11 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists).
The Mavs won despite shooting 45.5% from the floor because they held the Clippers to 42% shooting from the floor and 27% from three. They also forced 17 LA turnovers.
Normal Powell had a strong game for LA, scoring 28 points, but it took him 22 shots to get there. James Harden (19 points, 8 rebounds), Kevin Porter Jr. (19 points), and Ivica Zubac (13 points, 15 rebounds) were in double figures too.
Dallas will be home to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
