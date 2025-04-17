Mavericks' Klay Thompson gets Play-In Tournament redemption against Kings
The last time Klay Thompson played in the Play-In Tournament, it wasn't a great showing. A year ago to the day, the Sacramento Kings eliminated the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In with a dominant 118-94 win. And Thompson struggled mightily, going 0-10 from the floor, 0-6 from three, and didn't score a single point in what would be his last game in a Warriors uniform.
That performance had to be on his mind this year, and while he had higher hopes when signing with the Dallas Mavericks coming off a run to the NBA Finals, he had a shot at redemption as the Mavs found themselves in the Play-In Tournament playing against the Kings.
READ MORE: Mavericks extend season, dominate Kings in Play-In Tournament, 120-106
And redeem himself, he did. Thompson had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 23 points on 8/11 shooting, including 5/7 from three-point range. He was Dallas' second-leading scorer, but his scoring 16 points in the second quarter was what made the biggest difference in the game, allowing the Mavericks to create some breathing room.
"It's why you train so hard year in and year out to be ready for moments like that," Thompson told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt after the game. "I know I didn't end my season last year so well in this same building and I knew once I saw one go in and I got my feet under me, I was going to let it go until I miss. Luckily for me, I didn't miss that quarter and I think that helped us separate and hold onto that lead for the rest of the night."
Thompson and the Mavericks will now have a chance to make NBA history on Friday night as they attempt to become the first 10-seed to advance to the NBA playoffs through the Play-In Tournament, although the Miami Heat could do the same thing if they beat the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. But this was a good moment of personal redemption for the future Hall-of-Famer.
"It did feel good to exercise those demons in here, man," Thomson said as he ended the interview.
READ MORE: NBA executive roasts Mavericks, Nico Harrison after recent secret media conference
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter