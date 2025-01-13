Mavs' Klay Thompson Welcoming Opportunity To Play Without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving
When Klay Thompson decided to leave the Golden State Warriors after 13 years to join the Dallas Mavericks, he was hoping to join a roster ready to contend for an NBA championship after seeing them reach the NBA Finals last season. Dallas' roster is plenty good enough with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way, flanked by versatile forwards, a great center duo, and solid shooting when they're all healthy. But health has been the biggest problem.
Luka Doncic has been out since Christmas Day after suffering a calf strain, missing 17 of the team's 39 games already. Kyrie Irving has been out for the last two weeks with a bulging disc in his back and some other random games here and there, knocking him out for nine games this season. Almost everyone on the roster has missed time with an illness. And yet, none of that is phasing Klay Thompson.
Thompson is coming off one of his best games of the season on Monday against the Denver Nuggets with 25 points on 6/13 shooting from three-point range. The game still ended in a loss, but it's hard to win games against a three-time MVP like Nikola Jokic while missing Doncic and Irving.
"I remember we played the Clippers [in the] preseason, and I told the group, 'We're going to encounter a stretch or two where Luka and Kyrie won't be in the lineup, and we've gotta learn how to play with one another and get wins when it might not be pretty,'" Thompson stated in his postgame press conference Monday night. "We've done our best; we still have another level to get to. It's definitely an adjustment [playing without Kyrie and Luka], and that's the fun part of the season. Like last game against the Blazers, I had a terrible game, but my teammates picked me up. That's what having a deep roster is all about. Definitely an adjustment, but it's welcomed. I enjoy these moments where we gotta battle adversity and our best players being out of the lineup."
While Thompson isn't the player he was in his prime, he's still smart on defense and knows when to gamble and swipe at the ball. He's also mostly found his shooting stroke as of late (besides the Portland game he mentioned), averaging 15.8 PPG while shooting 41.2% from three-point range over his last 16 games. If that shooting stroke stays when Irving and Doncic return to the lineup, Dallas will have an elite offense that will be tough to guard.
Irving could be back as soon as Tuesday, as he's listed as questionable for the second home matchup against the Nuggets, while Doncic won't be re-evaluated for another few weeks.
