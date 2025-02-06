Mavericks' lackluster return for Luka Doncic helped Lakers make second massive trade
As soon as the trade sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers was announced, everyone immediately knew it was a bad trade for the Dallas Mavericks. Just beyond trading away a 25-year-old megastar in Doncic, the return they got of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick felt lackluster. And that's because it was.
Reports have come out since that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka was able to talk Nico Harrison down from the initial trade offer that included their 2031 first-round pick and 2024 first-rounder Dalton Knecht. And since the Lakers were able to save those assets, they were able to put them into another massive trade to upgrade their roster.
READ MORE: Daniel Gafford hurt emotionally after Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to Lakers
On Wednesday night/Thursday morning, the Lakers swung a trade, sending Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, that unprotected 2031 first-round pick, and a 2030 first-round pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets for the young, athletic Mark Williams. This pairs Luka Doncic with the type of vertical center that he's become accustomed to playing with in Dallas.
Had Nico Harrison done everything he could to maximize his returns, the Lakers wouldn't have had any moves to make. Even if this is an overpay for a player of Mark Williams' caliber, it upgrades their roster and provides a player alongside Doncic he wants to play with, making them more dangerous for the playoffs.
READ MORE: Lakers may trade away former Mavericks forward from Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter