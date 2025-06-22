Mavericks legend among greatest all-time NBA Finals performers
It's been 14 years since the Dallas Mavericks last won the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.
The Mavs were led by Dirk Nowitzki, a 20-year veteran whose peak came with the team's triumphant 2011 run in the postseason.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey came up with a list of the top 50 NBA Finals performers, and Nowitzki came in at No. 11 on the list.
READ MORE: Mavericks predicted to trade $40 million NBA Finals starter
Nowitzki among best Finals performers
"He made two Finals and authored a truly legendary title run in 2011 that ended with his Dallas Mavericks upsetting LeBron's newly formed Heatles in their first year together," Bailey wrote.
"With his ability to dominate opponents outside the paint, particularly as a jump shooter, Nowitzki revolutionized NBA basketball and what it means to be a big man in the league. But his skill was only part of the equation.
"In that 2011 run, Dirk's competitiveness was the driving factor behind his team's ultimate success."
Nowitzki averaged 26 points and 9.7 rebounds per game en route to the Finals MVP award. He was the leading scorer in three of the team's four wins, but still notched 21 points and 11 rebounds in the team's Game 6 win against the Heat to clinch the championship.
Nowitzki was viewed as a Mavericks legend before the team made it to the Finals for a second time, but the win against the Heat solidified his place among the greatest players in franchise history.
READ MORE: New report on Mavericks' interest in Dylan Harper in NBA Draft
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter