New report on Mavericks' interest in Dylan Harper in NBA Draft
Just five days remain until the Dallas Mavericks can officially announce Cooper Flagg as the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Ever since the ping pong balls bounced their way at the Draft Lottery, they've made it clear that they would be taking Flagg at the top.
This is despite the team's desperate need for a point guard. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March, and the Mavs don't have any other high-quality guards on the roster. There's also a really talented guard in this draft in Rutgers' Dylan Harper, who many expect to go second overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
However, the Mavericks have shown little to no interest in even considering Harper for the first pick. Flagg is the only prospect they've worked out in consideration for the top pick, but the main question is why?
Brandon "Scoop B' Robinson reported that the Mavs never considered working Harper out due to the "optics" of it.
"Chief among [the reasons why Harper only worked out for the Spurs]: the Dallas Mavericks, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, never invited Harper for a workout. And it wasn’t about talent or fit—it was about optics. The Mavericks didn’t want to offend Cooper Flagg.
"Flagg, the presumed No. 1 pick out of Duke, has long been linked to Dallas in league circles. His unique combination of size, skill, defensive IQ, and motor make him the kind of generational two-way prospect teams build around. Dallas has had its eyes on Flagg since well before the NBA Draft Lottery balls bounced in their favor—and everything they’ve done since has reinforced that direction.
"'Harper was never seriously considered for Dallas,' one NBA executive told me. 'That’s not a knock on him. The Mavericks were just laser-focused on Flagg, and they didn’t want to send the wrong message by even entertaining another player at the top.'
"That kind of maneuvering isn’t uncommon in draft circles. Teams routinely protect relationships with agents, families, and inner circles—especially when they feel a top-tier prospect is already leaning their way. In Flagg’s case, those close to the Duke standout have been receptive to the idea of joining Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and a Mavericks front office led by GM Nico Harrison."
Jason Kidd sees Flagg as a Grant Hill type of talent, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, and Flagg is seen as one of the best prospects of the last decade. Even if Harper would've been the best player in last year's draft class, Flagg is just seen as a cut above, and the Mavericks are sticking with the best player on the board.
