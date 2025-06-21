Mavericks predicted to trade $40 million NBA Finals starter
The Dallas Mavericks may have to get creative this offseason as they look to add a quality point guard and stay tax compliant. As much as they'd like to keep their current core of players, it may just not be feasible.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report published a list of the most likely player from each team to be traded, listing Daniel Gafford for the Mavericks.
"Winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes plops the Dallas Mavericks into second-apron territory. It'll be a genuine surprise if they don't escape it.
"The Mavericks' margins are thin enough that they could try compensating some team to take on Dwight Powell's $4 million salary to skirt the second-apron line. But their need for another ball-handler, particularly while Kyrie Irving recovers from an ACL injury, will compel president of basketball operations Nico Harrison to think bigger.
"Enter Daniel Gafford.
"The 26-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract, and his future with the Mavericks is dicey at best. Anthony Davis may fancy himself a power forward, but Flagg should be deployed at the 4 for stretches.
"AD and Dereck Lively II are more than enough to get Dallas by at center, and even if it wants another big, exploring more cost-effective options than Gafford's $14.4 million salary makes too much sense not to happen."
Although it's been said that the Mavericks would prefer to keep Gafford, it may not be realistic given how deep their frontcourt is and how much they believe in Dereck Lively II.
