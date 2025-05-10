Dallas Basketball

Mavericks linked to national champion in NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks could add some championship experience to the roster.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) signals during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are slated to have a pick towards the end of the draft lottery, likely at No. 11 overall.

There are a number of players that they could use with this pick, including one collegiate star who is expected to fly up big boards in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Mavericks team reporter Eddie Sefko identifies Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. as a potential target for Dallas in the draft.

Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. shoots against the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals
Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. shoots against the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Clayton to the Mavs?

"He’s practically an old man at 22 for draft purposes. But that also makes him perhaps more NBA-ready," Sefko wrote.

"The 6-4 guard likely will have to play the point in the NBA, although his passing skills need work. What is undeniable is his catch-and-shoot ability and the fact that he’s been an NBA [sic] champion and has prospered throughout his college career at two schools (Iona before Florida). Most mock drafts have him going well below No. 11, but he fits the profile that the Mavericks need. Never discount the possibility of a trade down."

Clayton was the star of Florida's national championship run during March Madness. Throughout the year, he averaged 18.3 points and 4.2 assists per game. He can clearly put the ball in the net, and you can never have too much of that in the NBA.

Considering the fact that Kyrie Irving will be out for most of next season, the Mavs could invest in a scorer like Clayton to help fill the void in the meantime.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

